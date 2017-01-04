Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.

There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from The Weeknd to Ariana Grande to Luke Bryan.

Here's who to see around NYC.

Twenty One Pilots (Jan. 20) The guitar-pop duo loved by your younger cousins returns to the city after selling out two nights at Madison Square Garden last August. (Jan. 20, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Riccardo Savi / Stringer) The guitar-pop duo loved by your younger cousins returns to the city after selling out two nights at Madison Square Garden last August. (Jan. 20, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Riccardo Savi / Stringer)

Kings of Leon (Jan. 20) The Nashville rock band will be playing their new album "Walls" at Madison Square Garden, featuring opener Deerhunter. (Jan. 20, thegarden.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan / Stringer) The Nashville rock band will be playing their new album "Walls" at Madison Square Garden, featuring opener Deerhunter. (Jan. 20, thegarden.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan / Stringer)

D.R.A.M. (Jan. 20 and Jan. 21) The emcee is often considered one of the happiest in hip-hop, and why wouldn't he be; his song "Broccoli" went double platinum. (Jan. 20, Music Hall of Williamsburg; Jan. 21, Bowery Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images ) The emcee is often considered one of the happiest in hip-hop, and why wouldn't he be; his song "Broccoli" went double platinum. (Jan. 20, Music Hall of Williamsburg; Jan. 21, Bowery Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images )

Felix Jaehn (Jan. 26) The DJ best known for tropical house music, the sunny, poolside offshoot of modern EDM, brings a little sunshine to the seemingly never-ending winter. (Jan. 26, outputclub.com, Output) (Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Koerner) The DJ best known for tropical house music, the sunny, poolside offshoot of modern EDM, brings a little sunshine to the seemingly never-ending winter. (Jan. 26, outputclub.com, Output) (Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Koerner)

Eric Church (Jan. 27) The Country Music Award perennial nominee hits the road for more than 60 shows in 2017, each one featuring two sets by Church and no opening act. (Jan. 27, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) The Country Music Award perennial nominee hits the road for more than 60 shows in 2017, each one featuring two sets by Church and no opening act. (Jan. 27, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

Mogwai (Jan. 29) The Scottish post-rock outfit will be playing the entirety of their score to the documentary "Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise," alongside the film. (Jan. 29, Town Hall) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Jason Kempin) The Scottish post-rock outfit will be playing the entirety of their score to the documentary "Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise," alongside the film. (Jan. 29, Town Hall) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Jason Kempin)

Isaiah Rashad (Jan. 31) The Top Dawg Entertainment emcee released his debut album in September, a critical hit that also hit the Billboard top five in Rap/R&B and Independent Albums. (Jan. 31, Highline Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images ) The Top Dawg Entertainment emcee released his debut album in September, a critical hit that also hit the Billboard top five in Rap/R&B and Independent Albums. (Jan. 31, Highline Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images )

The Lumineers (Feb. 2 and 3) The alternative rock band is taking the stage at MSG, performing hits including "Ophelia" and "Ho Hey." (Feb. 2 and 3, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) The alternative rock band is taking the stage at MSG, performing hits including "Ophelia" and "Ho Hey." (Feb. 2 and 3, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Feb. 15, 17 and 18) If you're really nice, maybe they'll play the one about California. (Feb. 15, 17 and 18, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun) If you're really nice, maybe they'll play the one about California. (Feb. 15, 17 and 18, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun)

Tove Lo (Feb. 22) The contrast between the Swede's often dark lyrics and her bright pop music is huge. Can one dance and cry at the same time? (Feb. 22, ticketmaster.com, Hammerstein Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Daniel Boczarski) The contrast between the Swede's often dark lyrics and her bright pop music is huge. Can one dance and cry at the same time? (Feb. 22, ticketmaster.com, Hammerstein Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Daniel Boczarski)

Ariana Grande (Feb. 23-24) It's easy to think of the diminutive Grande as "the donut licker," but her "Dangerous Woman" album has been popping up on "best of" lists a lot this December. (Feb. 23 & 24, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) It's easy to think of the diminutive Grande as "the donut licker," but her "Dangerous Woman" album has been popping up on "best of" lists a lot this December. (Feb. 23 & 24, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Luke Bryan (March 1) His "Kill the Lights" tour, named after 2015's album of the same name, makes its way to New York after playing before more than 1.5 million fans in 2016. (March 1, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) His "Kill the Lights" tour, named after 2015's album of the same name, makes its way to New York after playing before more than 1.5 million fans in 2016. (March 1, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Panic! At The Disco (March 2) Emo favorite Panic! At The Disco will have you channeling your middle school soundtrack at the Madison Square Garden show. The band will be joined by openers Misterwives and Saint Motel. (March 2, thegarden.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Emo favorite Panic! At The Disco will have you channeling your middle school soundtrack at the Madison Square Garden show. The band will be joined by openers Misterwives and Saint Motel. (March 2, thegarden.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Regina Spektor (March 11) 2016 was busy for the alt-folk hero. Her album "Remember Us to Life" came out in August and she contributed tracks to the "Kubo and Two Strings" soundtrack and "The Hamilton Mixtape." (March 11, ticketmaster.com, Radio City Music Hall) (Credit: Getty Images ) 2016 was busy for the alt-folk hero. Her album "Remember Us to Life" came out in August and she contributed tracks to the "Kubo and Two Strings" soundtrack and "The Hamilton Mixtape." (March 11, ticketmaster.com, Radio City Music Hall) (Credit: Getty Images )

Governors Ball (June 2-4) The lineup for the seventh annual music festival at Randall's Island Park will have you craving flower crowns and crop tops in the middle of winter. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix were announced as the headliners for the three-day festival, which takes place June 2-4. Other must-see performers include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd. The lineup for the seventh annual music festival at Randall's Island Park will have you craving flower crowns and crop tops in the middle of winter. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix were announced as the headliners for the three-day festival, which takes place June 2-4. Other must-see performers include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd.

The Weeknd (June 6-7) Don't miss your chance to see this "Starboy" in Brooklyn. He'll be at Barclays Center for two nights in June. (June 6 & 7, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian ) Don't miss your chance to see this "Starboy" in Brooklyn. He'll be at Barclays Center for two nights in June. (June 6 & 7, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian )

Coldplay (Aug. 1) The band is bringing its "A Headful of Dreams" tour to MetLife stadium for a summer show that's sure to bring crowds. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, MetLife Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images / Tabatha Fireman / Stringer) The band is bringing its "A Headful of Dreams" tour to MetLife stadium for a summer show that's sure to bring crowds. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, MetLife Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images / Tabatha Fireman / Stringer)

Bruno Mars (Sept. 22 and Oct. 4) Bruno Mars will bring that "24K Magic" to the NYC air next fall. He'll be stopping at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in 2017 for his "XXIVK Magic" tour. (Sept. 22 at MSG and Oct. 4 at Barclays Center, ticketmaster.com) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand) Bruno Mars will bring that "24K Magic" to the NYC air next fall. He'll be stopping at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in 2017 for his "XXIVK Magic" tour. (Sept. 22 at MSG and Oct. 4 at Barclays Center, ticketmaster.com) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand)