Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.
There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from U2 to Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar.
Here's who to see around the city.
Beth Ditto (July 13-14)
Kendrick Lamar (July 20 and 23)
Classic East fest (July 29-30)
ADVERTISEMENT
Dave Chappelle (Aug. 1-24, various dates)
Coldplay (Aug. 1)
J. Cole (Aug. 1)
Lady Gaga (Aug. 28-29)
Sir Paul McCartney (Sept. 15 and 19)
ADVERTISEMENT
Bruno Mars (Sept. 22 and Oct. 4)
Ed Sheeran (Sept. 29-30)
Katy Perry (Oct. 2 and 11)
Jay-Z (Nov. 26)
Harry Styles (June 21, 2018)
ADVERTISEMENT