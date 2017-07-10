Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.

There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from U2 to Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar.

Here's who to see around the city.

Beth Ditto (July 13-14)

The former Gossip lead singer strikes out on her own in support of her debut solo album, "Fake Sugar." These will be nights two and three of her North American tour. (July 14, Bowery Ballroom; July 14, Rough Trade) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Cowan)

Kendrick Lamar (July 20 and 23)

Fresh off headlining Coachella, Lamar takes his latest -- "DAMN." -- out on the road. If you're the hip-hop head who likes to say you've seen the best at their peak, this might be the show of the summer. (July 20 and 23, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: The Forum via Getty Images / Rich Fury)

Classic East fest (July 29-30)

The Eagles are set to headline the first day of the Classic East weekend festival, with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers also performing. Fleetwood Mac will headline on Sunday, following performances by Earth, Wind & Fire and Journey. (July 29-30, ticketmaster.com, Citi Field) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Dave Chappelle (Aug. 1-24, various dates)

We normally wouldn't throw a comic in here, but Chappelle is bringing in the heavy hitters as opening acts: The Roots, Erykah Badu and Childish Gambino will precede Chappelle on the stage on select nights. (August 1-24, various dates, Radio City Music Hall) (Credit: Getty Images for GQ / Tyler Kaufman)

Coldplay (Aug. 1)

The band is bringing its "A Headful of Dreams" tour to MetLife stadium for a summer show that's sure to bring crowds. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, MetLife Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images / Tabatha Fireman / Stringer)

J. Cole (Aug. 1)

J. Cole's global "4 Your Eyez Only" tour will stop in Brooklyn this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga (Aug. 28-29)

The Joanne World Tour makes its way to Queens supporting an album that came out almost a full year prior and currently has no singles in the Billboard Top 40 (her lone entry, "The Cure," is a non-album track). (Aug. 28 and 29, mets.mlb.com, Citi Field) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

Sir Paul McCartney (Sept. 15 and 19)

Sir Paul McCartney will play his first full concert at Madison Square Garden in more than a decade when he brings his One On One tour to New York City. The singer promises three hours of his greatest hits when he plays two city shows this September in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale May 5. (Sept. 15, MSG; Sept. 19, Barclays Center, paulmccartney.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Bruno Mars (Sept. 22 and Oct. 4)

Bruno Mars will bring that "24K Magic" to the NYC air next fall. He'll be stopping at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in 2017 for his "XXIVK Magic" tour. (Sept. 22 at MSG and Oct. 4 at Barclays Center, ticketmaster.com) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand)

Ed Sheeran (Sept. 29-30)

You and your bae officially have plans the weekend of Sept. 29. Ed Sheeran will be heading out on tour this summer to promote his latest album, "Divide." (Sept. 29-30, edsheeran.ontouraccess.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Katy Perry (Oct. 2 and 11)

Katy Perry -- who's donning a fresh new look -- will be headed on tour this fall. Her fourth album, "Witness," is slated for release on June 9, so you can expect her to hit the stage with plenty of new tracks (and hopefully some oldies). (Oct. 2, Madison Square Garden; Oct. 11 Barclays Center, katyperry.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

Jay-Z (Nov. 26)

Jay-Z will be hitting the road months after welcoming twins with his wife, Beyoncé, to perform tracks off his new album 4:44. Will Blue Ivy get on the stage to rap her part in one of her dad's bonus tracks? Here's hoping. Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. (Nov. 26, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images for TIDAL / Jamie McCarthy)

Harry Styles (June 21, 2018)

The former One Direction star's Sept. 28 Radio City Music Hall show sold out, so he's decided to swing back to NYC in the spring of 2018. Tickets for his Madison Square Garden show go on sale 10 a.m. on June 16 -- so act fast. (June 21, 2018, ticketmaster.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

