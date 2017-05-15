Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.

There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from The Weeknd to Lady Gaga to Luke Bryan.

Here's who to see around NYC.

Future (May 19)

The Atlanta emcee may have just become the first artist to displace himself from the top spot on the Billboard album charts, but he could be overshadowed on his own tour by an opening act, the "Bad and Boujee" Migos. (May 19, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Bennett Raglin)

Laura Marling (May 20)

Her sixth album, "Semper Femina," came out on March 10 and focuses extensively on relationships between women. (May 20, bowerypresents.com, Brooklyn Steel) (Credit: Laura Marling)

Governors Ball (June 2-4)

The lineup for the seventh annual music festival at Randall's Island Park will have you craving flower crowns and crop tops in the middle of winter. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix were announced as the headliners for the three-day festival, which takes place June 2-4. Other must-see performers include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd.

The Weeknd (June 6-7)

As the gap between tour announcements and the actual dates increases, let this one be a cautionary tale: Almost nine months after its Halloween 2016 unveiling, plenty of seats are still available, and the album its supporting has been lost to the pop music news cycle. (June 6 & 7, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian )

The Chainsmokers (June 9-10)

Is there a better way to kick off the summer than with an outdoor Chainsmokers performance in Queens? We didn't think so. (June 9 and 10, foresthillsstadium.com/events, Forest Hills Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Mike Coppola)

Jack Johnson (June 14)

Make some banana pancakes before you head out to Forest Hills Stadium in Jack Johnson's honor. The musician is taking his 2017 summer tour to Queens in June. (June 14, foresthillsstadium.com/events, Forest Hills Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images / Ben A. Pruchnie)

Neil Diamond (June 15 and 17)

The NYC dates are a part of his "50th Anniversary" tour, though that number is suspect. His first single, "Solitary Man," was released in 1966, but no one goes on a "51st Anniversary" tour. (June 15 and 17, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images)

Classic East fest (July 29-30)

The Eagles are set to headline the first day of the Classic East weekend festival, with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers also performing. Fleetwood Mac will headline on the Sunday, following performances by Earth, Wind & Fire and Journey. (July 29-30, ticketmaster.com, Citi Field) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Coldplay (Aug. 1)

The band is bringing its "A Headful of Dreams" tour to MetLife stadium for a summer show that's sure to bring crowds. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, MetLife Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images / Tabatha Fireman / Stringer)

J. Cole (Aug. 1)

J. Cole's global "4 Your Eyez Only" tour will stop in Brooklyn this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga (Aug. 28)

The New York native comes to Queens in August for her 2017 "Joanne" tour. (Aug. 28, mets.mlb.com, Citi Field) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

Sir Paul McCartney (Sept. 15 and 19)

Sir Paul McCartney will play his first full concert at Madison Square Garden in more than a decade when he brings his One On One tour to New York City. The singer promises three hours of his greatest hits when he plays two city shows this September in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale May 5. (Sept. 15, MSG; Sept. 19, Barclays Center, paulmccartney.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Bruno Mars (Sept. 22 and Oct. 4)

Bruno Mars will bring that "24K Magic" to the NYC air next fall. He'll be stopping at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in 2017 for his "XXIVK Magic" tour. (Sept. 22 at MSG and Oct. 4 at Barclays Center, ticketmaster.com) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand)

Ed Sheeran (Sept. 29-30)

You and your bae officially have plans the weekend of Sept. 29. Ed Sheeran will be heading out on tour this summer to promote his latest album, "Divide." (Sept. 29-30, edsheeran.ontouraccess.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Katy Perry (Oct. 2 and 11)

Katy Perry -- who's donning a fresh new look -- will be headed on tour this fall. Her fourth album, "Witness," is slated for release on June 9, so you can expect her to hit the stage with plenty of new tracks (and hopefully some oldies). (Oct. 2, Madison Square Garden; Oct. 11 Barclays Center, katyperry.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)