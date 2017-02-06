Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.

There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from The Weeknd to Ariana Grande to Luke Bryan.

Here's who to see around NYC.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Feb. 15, 17 and 18) If you're really nice, maybe they'll play the one about California. (Feb. 15, 17 and 18, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun)

Tove Lo (Feb. 22) The contrast between the Swede's often dark lyrics and her bright pop music is huge. Can one dance and cry at the same time? (Feb. 22, ticketmaster.com, Hammerstein Ballroom) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Daniel Boczarski)

Ariana Grande (Feb. 23-24) It's easy to think of the diminutive Grande as "the donut licker," but her "Dangerous Woman" album has been popping up on "best of" lists a lot this December. (Feb. 23 & 24, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Luke Bryan (March 1) His "Kill the Lights" tour, named after 2015's album of the same name, makes its way to New York after playing before more than 1.5 million fans in 2016. (March 1, ticketmaster.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Panic! At The Disco (March 2) Emo favorite Panic! At The Disco will have you channeling your middle school soundtrack at the Madison Square Garden show. The band will be joined by openers Misterwives and Saint Motel. (March 2, thegarden.com, Madison Square Garden) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Regina Spektor (March 11) 2016 was busy for the alt-folk hero. Her album "Remember Us to Life" came out in August and she contributed tracks to the "Kubo and Two Strings" soundtrack and "The Hamilton Mixtape." (March 11, ticketmaster.com, Radio City Music Hall) (Credit: Getty Images )

John Mayer (April 5) Mayer will perform new tracks off of his upcoming album "The Search for Everything" when he takes his world tour to New York City this spring. (April 5, Madison Square Garden, ticketmaster.com) (Credit: Getty Images )

Governors Ball (June 2-4) The lineup for the seventh annual music festival at Randall's Island Park will have you craving flower crowns and crop tops in the middle of winter. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix were announced as the headliners for the three-day festival, which takes place June 2-4. Other must-see performers include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd. The lineup for the seventh annual music festival at Randall's Island Park will have you craving flower crowns and crop tops in the middle of winter. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix were announced as the headliners for the three-day festival, which takes place June 2-4. Other must-see performers include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd.

The Weeknd (June 6-7) Don't miss your chance to see this "Starboy" in Brooklyn. He'll be at Barclays Center for two nights in June. (June 6 & 7, ticketmaster.com, Barclays Center) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian )

Coldplay (Aug. 1) The band is bringing its "A Headful of Dreams" tour to MetLife stadium for a summer show that's sure to bring crowds. (Aug. 1, ticketmaster.com, MetLife Stadium) (Credit: Getty Images / Tabatha Fireman / Stringer)

Lady Gaga (Aug. 28) The New York native comes to Queens in August for her 2017 "Joanne" tour. (Aug. 28, tickets on sale Feb. 13, Citi Field) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) The New York native comes to Queens in August for her 2017 "Joanne" tour. (Aug. 28, tickets on sale Feb. 13, Citi Field) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)