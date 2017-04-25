Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.
There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from The Weeknd to Lady Gaga to Luke Bryan.
Here's who to see around NYC.
Future (May 19)
Laura Marling (May 20)
Governors Ball (June 2-4)
The Weeknd (June 6-7)
The Chainsmokers (June 9-10)
Jack Johnson (June 14)
Neil Diamond (June 15 and 17)
Classic East fest (July 29-30)
Coldplay (Aug. 1)
J. Cole (Aug. 1)
Lady Gaga (Aug. 28)
Sir Paul McCartney (Sept. 15 and 19)
Bruno Mars (Sept. 22 and Oct. 4)
