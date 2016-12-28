On the whole, 2016 was a solid year for theater in New York.

The best productions ranged from daring musicals to wild performance art to Shakespearean history plays.

Scroll through to see the top 10 shows of 2016. Please note that “Hamilton” is not included on the list since it opened in 2015.

10. ‘The School for Scandal’ Red Bull Theater, which has made a niche out of producing rarely-seen classical plays, breathed new life into Richard Sheridan's 1777 comedy of manners. (Credit: Carol Rosegg) Red Bull Theater, which has made a niche out of producing rarely-seen classical plays, breathed new life into Richard Sheridan's 1777 comedy of manners. (Credit: Carol Rosegg)

9. ‘Oh, Hello’ Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's comedy routine about two aging, oddball, scruffy New Yorkers who kvetch and kvell about everything, is 95 minutes of gleefully silly, politically incorrect fun. Did I mention that each performance includes a celebrity cameo? (Credit: Peter Yang) Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's comedy routine about two aging, oddball, scruffy New Yorkers who kvetch and kvell about everything, is 95 minutes of gleefully silly, politically incorrect fun. Did I mention that each performance includes a celebrity cameo? (Credit: Peter Yang)

8. ‘Bright Star’ Steve Martin and Edie Brickell' s original musical combined a tenderhearted plot with a well-crafted bluegrass score. In spite of positive reviews, including all-out raves for leading lady Carmen Cusack, it closed right after the Tony Awards. (Credit: Joan Marcus) Steve Martin and Edie Brickell' s original musical combined a tenderhearted plot with a well-crafted bluegrass score. In spite of positive reviews, including all-out raves for leading lady Carmen Cusack, it closed right after the Tony Awards. (Credit: Joan Marcus)

7. ‘Sense & Sensibility’ Early 19th-century English literature literally glided on skates in Bedlam's intimate and inventive stage adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense & Sensibility," which enjoyed an extended off-Broadway run. (Credit: Ashley Garrett) Early 19th-century English literature literally glided on skates in Bedlam's intimate and inventive stage adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense & Sensibility," which enjoyed an extended off-Broadway run. (Credit: Ashley Garrett)

6. ‘Blackbird’ Scottish playwright David Harrower's troubling and riveting drama about a young woman confronting the middle-aged man who she had a sexual relationship with when she was just a minor made a belated Broadway debut with Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams. (Credit: Brigitte Lacome) Scottish playwright David Harrower's troubling and riveting drama about a young woman confronting the middle-aged man who she had a sexual relationship with when she was just a minor made a belated Broadway debut with Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams. (Credit: Brigitte Lacome)

5. ‘Taylor Mac: A 24-Hour History of Popular Music’ Taylor Mac, a gender-bending, freewheeling performance artist, performed his 24-hour, decade-by-decade exploration of American song and culture from 1776 through 2016 at St. Ann's Warehouse. (Credit: Teddy Wolff) Taylor Mac, a gender-bending, freewheeling performance artist, performed his 24-hour, decade-by-decade exploration of American song and culture from 1776 through 2016 at St. Ann's Warehouse. (Credit: Teddy Wolff)

4. ‘King & Country’ The Royal Shakespeare Company traveled to BAM and performed four Shakespearean history plays in repertory with a large ensemble and lavish production values. (Credit: Richard Termine ) The Royal Shakespeare Company traveled to BAM and performed four Shakespearean history plays in repertory with a large ensemble and lavish production values. (Credit: Richard Termine )

3. ‘She Loves Me’ This exquisite 1963 musical romance about two squabbling co-workers who inevitably end up together made a much welcome return to Broadway, with Laura Benanti leading an excellent cast. (Credit: Joan Marcus) This exquisite 1963 musical romance about two squabbling co-workers who inevitably end up together made a much welcome return to Broadway, with Laura Benanti leading an excellent cast. (Credit: Joan Marcus)

2. ‘Falsettos’ Farcical comedy and heartbreaking drama are served in equal measure in the triumphant Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's unconventional family musical. (Credit: Joan Marcus) Farcical comedy and heartbreaking drama are served in equal measure in the triumphant Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's unconventional family musical. (Credit: Joan Marcus)