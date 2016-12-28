It was a strong year for theater (see our top 10 list here), but not everything was worth seeing.

Here are the city's five worst theater productions of 2016.

5. "In Transit"

This new musical about New Yorkers going about their lives and taking the subway is corny, generic and notable only because the songs are performed a cappella.

4. "The Cherry Orchard"

Chekhov’s timeless tragicomedy lost its power in the Roundabout’s flat and disjointed revival starring Diane Lane and Joel Grey.

3. "Les Liaisons Dangereuses"

Director Josie Rourke managed to take the fun and suspense out of Christopher Hampton’s crowd-pleasing thriller via bad casting and design choices, including a painfully miscast Liev Schreiber.

2. "Peer Gynt"

Director John Doyle made Ibsen’s difficult verse drama even harder to make sense of with this pared-down adaptation at Classic Stage.

1. "Paramour"

Cirque du Soleil made a poor Broadway debut with this middling and mindless diversion, which awkwardly attempts to combine circus feats with elements of old-fashioned musical theater.