We could soon be seeing New York’s Southern District Federal Court in a sexy new light, going by Shondaland’s track record.

“The Mother Court” will be the basis for a new legal drama ABC has ordered a pilot of, from the production company headed by Shonda Rhimes, Variety reported Tuesday.

The currently untitled pilot will be written by “Scandal’s” Paul Davies, according to reports, with Rhimes and Shondaland’s Betsy Beers serving as executive producers on the pilot.