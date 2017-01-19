HIGHLIGHTS Nicole Kidman says no thanks to Broadway

‘Angels in America’ to be screened in movie theaters

“Oh, Hello,” the comedy hit starring Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland (i.e. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney), will be filmed live before its Broadway run ends on Sunday for future broadcast. The show’s producers also confirmed that they have recouped their $2.9 million investment costs. During a return visit to the show last week, I was lucky to catch Kelli O’Hara as the surprise celebrity guest. O’Hara, in a relaxed mood, joked that her Broadway career has mainly consisted of doing revivals of musicals (“South Pacific,” “The King and I”) where her character learns to not be a racist.

Nicole Kidman, who recently appeared in the drama “Photograph 51” in London, will not bring the show to Broadway because she wants to spend more time with her daughters, as per the Daily Mail. Kidman told the London paper, “When I did it, it was hard, I wasn’t there for bedtimes, I wasn’t there for dinner and this is where a balance between work and family is impossible...You have to make a choice and it will always be them.”

Circus companies to verge at NYU

Circus fans may be disheartened by the shutdown of the Big Apple Circus and now Ringing Brothers, but on the horizon there is “Circus Now 2017,” a celebration of contemporary circus art, which will be held in early March at NYU’s Skirball Center. It will include performances by an assortment of companies from New York, Italy, Brazil, Finland and France.

‘The Ghostlight Project’ set for Friday

Theater professionals and theatergoers around the country who are alarmed by the Trump presidency are set to take part in “The Ghostlight Project.” On Friday at 5:30 p.m., they will gather outside of numerous theaters in order to, according to the website, “create a‘light’ for dark times ahead and to make, or renew, a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation and compassion for everyone ...” Participants will gather at countless locations in New York City including the red steps of TKTS in Times Square, the Public Theater and BAM. They are asked to bring a flashlight or at least a smartphone.

Charlie Brown meets Stephen Sondheim in Brooklyn

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” has little in common with “Marry Me a Little,” a collection of little-known Stephen Sondheim songs, besides the fact that both shows can be produced on a small cast and on a budget. With that in mind, the Gallery Players in Park Slope will present both shows in repertory beginning Jan. 26 under the direction of Barrie Gelles. “Marry Me a Little” will have rotating two-person casts that include female/female, male/female, and male/male pairings.

The new London revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America” starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane will be broadcast in movie theaters as part of the NT Live series. “Part One: Millennium Approaches” and “Part Two: Perestroika” will premiere on July 20 and 27 respectively. Other upcoming broadcasts in the series include “Hedda Gabler” with Ruth Wilson, “Amadeus” and “Twelfth Night.”

Spotted ...

Bill and Hillary Clinton at the final performance of “The Humans” ... Rebel Wilson at “Dear Evan Hansen” ... Neil Simon and Stephen Schwartz at “In Transit” ... Paul Rudd, Josh Charles at Billy Eichner at “Oh, Hello.”