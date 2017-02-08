It’ll be a bittersweet return to Litchfield when “Orange Is the New Black” returns to Netflix this spring.

The show’s fifth season will be available for binging on June 9, Netflix announced in a teaser trailer posted to the “OITNB” Twitter on Wednesday.

The 15-second video gives us a quick glimpse at Alex, Piper, Nicky, Flaca, Taystee, Lorna and a few others. Poussey, who we tragically said goodbye to at the end of the fourth season, is notably missing.

The clip, with no voice-over from the characters, doesn’t give us much detail about where our favorite inmates will be when the new season picks up.

With last season ending with a gun in Daya’s hands and the inmates ready to riot, the biggest clue might just be in the tweet itself: “There’s no turning back. #OITNB”