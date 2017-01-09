Brad Meltzer is the author of

Brad Meltzer is the author of "I Am Jim Henson." (Credit: Penguin Random House)

Comments

More like this

Craig Robinson stars in Craig Robinson takes to the roads for 'Caraoke Showdown' Laura Osnes and Will Swenson star in ‘Blueprint Specials’ a memorable military mashup Jenna Bush Hager was doing red-carpet interviews at Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for ‘Hidden Fences’

Comments