HIGHLIGHTS Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Ken Watanabe to announce nods on Tuesday

Front-runners include “Fences,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “La La Land”

Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson and Ken Watanabe will be among the presenters who will announce the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning at about 8:18 a.m.

In a break from tradition, the nominees will not be announced before a live audience but via a global live stream through the website Oscars.com and through local broadcasters.

This year’s nominations will also be the first in the wake of new membership rules to increase racial and gender diversity within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which came under fire last year for its roster of all-white acting nominees. The new rules, along with several high-profile movies featuring black actors — including Denzel Washington’s working-class drama “Fences” and the Civil Rights-era biopic “Hidden Figures” — could help the Academy avoid another controversy Tuesday.

Several movies seem all but guaranteed to receive nods for best picture. “La La Land,” a musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has been an awards-season juggernaut and broke the record for most wins by a single film at the recent Golden Globes. “Moonlight,” a critical hit about a gay African-American man growing up in Miami, should also make the best picture short list. Others include Mel Gibson’s World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge,” the independent crime-thriller “Hell or High Water,” Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” and the science-fiction drama “Arrival.”

The best actress race will likely include Amy Adams in “Arrival” and Natalie Portman in the Jacqueline Kennedy biopic “Jackie,” who could face competition from Isabelle Huppert, the French actress who won the Golden Globe as a vengeful rape survivor in the controversial film “Elle.” In the best actor category, Casey Affleck seems the front-runner for his performance as a lonely handyman in “Manchester by the Sea,” possibly followed by Viggo Mortensen in the comedy-drama “Captain Fantastic” and Washington in “Fences.”

Perhaps the Oscars’ most diverse categories will be supporting actor and actress. Viola Davis in “Fences” and Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures” are considered major contenders, as is Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” and Dev Patel in “Lion,” about a man searching for his lost family in India.

One surprise could be a nomination for “Deadpool,” the R-rated Marvel hit that became the first superhero film nominated for a best picture Golden Globe (in the musical/comedy category). Ryan Reynolds, the movie’s star, was recently crowned Entertainer of the Year and best actor in a comedy at the Critics Choice Awards, which also gave “Deadpool” its best comedy trophy. “Deadpool” has launched its own cheeky Oscar campaign with a letter asking voters to consider a movie whose budget “would barely cover the cocaine costs on most studio films.”