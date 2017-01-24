It’s the moment the entertainment industry has been waiting for — the nominees for the 2017 Oscars have been announced.

Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Emmanuel Lubezki and other past nominees and winners released the nominations via live stream at Oscars.org on Monday. The biggest pictures of 2016 are up for top awards.

The show will air live on Feb. 26, and Jimmy Kimmel will host.

Here's who’s up for an Academy Award.

The nominees for best original score are: "Jackie," Mica Levi; "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz; "Lion," Dustin O'Halloran; "Moonlight," Nicholas Britell; "Passengers," Thomas Newman.

The nominees for best documentary short subject are: "Extremis," "4.1 Miles," "Joe's Violin," "Watani: My Homeland," "The White Helmets."

Check back with amNY.com for updates.

Best picture The nominees for best picture are: "Arrival," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Moonlight" (pictured), "Fences," "Hell or High Water," "La La Land," "Manchester by the Sea." (Credit: A24 / David Bornfriend) The nominees for best picture are: "Arrival," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Moonlight" (pictured), "Fences," "Hell or High Water," "La La Land," "Manchester by the Sea." (Credit: A24 / David Bornfriend)

Best leading actor The nominees for best leading actor are: Casey Afflect, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling (pictured), Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Robyn Beck) The nominees for best leading actor are: Casey Afflect, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling (pictured), Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Robyn Beck)

Best supporting actor The nominees for best supporting actor are: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals." (Credit: Getty Images / Earl Gibson III) The nominees for best supporting actor are: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals." (Credit: Getty Images / Earl Gibson III)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Best leading actress The nominees for best leading actress are: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie" (pictured); Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins." (Credit: Fox Searlight Pictures) The nominees for best leading actress are: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie" (pictured); Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins." (Credit: Fox Searlight Pictures)

Best supporting actress The nominees for best supporting actress are: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) The nominees for best supporting actress are: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Best documentary feature The nominees for best documentary feature are: "Fire at Sea," "I Am Not Your Negro," "Live, Animated," "O.J.: Made in America," "13th." (Credit: ESPN Films / M. Osterreicher) The nominees for best documentary feature are: "Fire at Sea," "I Am Not Your Negro," "Live, Animated," "O.J.: Made in America," "13th." (Credit: ESPN Films / M. Osterreicher)

Best makeup and hairstyle The nominees for best makeup and hairstyle are: "A Man Called Ove," "Star Trek Beyond," "Suicide Squad." (Credit: TNS / Clay Enos) The nominees for best makeup and hairstyle are: "A Man Called Ove," "Star Trek Beyond," "Suicide Squad." (Credit: TNS / Clay Enos)

Best original song The nominees for best original song are: "Audition," ("La La Land"); "Can't Stop the Feeling!," ("Trolls"); "City of Stars," ("La La Land"); "The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story"); "How Far I'll Go" ("Moana"). (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette) The nominees for best original song are: "Audition," ("La La Land"); "Can't Stop the Feeling!," ("Trolls"); "City of Stars," ("La La Land"); "The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story"); "How Far I'll Go" ("Moana"). (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Best original score The nominees for best original score are: "Jackie," Mica Levi; "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz; "Lion," Dustin O'Halloran; "Moonlight," Nicholas Britell; "Passengers," Thomas Newman. (Credit: AP / Stephanie Branchu) The nominees for best original score are: "Jackie," Mica Levi; "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz; "Lion," Dustin O'Halloran; "Moonlight," Nicholas Britell; "Passengers," Thomas Newman. (Credit: AP / Stephanie Branchu)

Best directing The nominees for best directing: "Arrival," Denis Villeneuve; "Hacksaw Ridge," Mel Gibson (pictured); "La La Land," Damien Chazelle; "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Longeran; "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins. (Credit: TNS / Cross Creek Pictures) The nominees for best directing: "Arrival," Denis Villeneuve; "Hacksaw Ridge," Mel Gibson (pictured); "La La Land," Damien Chazelle; "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Longeran; "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins. (Credit: TNS / Cross Creek Pictures) (Credit: TNS / Cross Creek Pictures)

Best animated feature The nominees for best animated feature are: "Kubo and the Two Strings," "Moana," "My Life as a Zucchini," "The Red Turtle" and "Zootopia" (pictured). (Credit: Illumination Enter / Universal Pictures) The nominees for best animated feature are: "Kubo and the Two Strings," "Moana," "My Life as a Zucchini," "The Red Turtle" and "Zootopia" (pictured). (Credit: Illumination Enter / Universal Pictures)

Best foreign language film The nominees for best foreign language film are: "Land of Mine," "A Man Called Ove," "The Salesman," "Tanna," "Toni Erdmann" (pictured). (Credit: Sony Pictures Classics / Komplizen) The nominees for best foreign language film are: "Land of Mine," "A Man Called Ove," "The Salesman," "Tanna," "Toni Erdmann" (pictured). (Credit: Sony Pictures Classics / Komplizen)

Best film editing The nominees for best film editing are: "Arrival," Joe Walker (pictured); "Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert; "Hell or High Water," Jackie Roberts; "La La Land," Tom Cross; "Moonlight," Nat Sanders and Jodi McMillon. (Credit: TNS) The nominees for best film editing are: "Arrival," Joe Walker (pictured); "Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert; "Hell or High Water," Jackie Roberts; "La La Land," Tom Cross; "Moonlight," Nat Sanders and Jodi McMillon. (Credit: TNS)