This year's Oscar nominations proceeded more or less as expected, with lots of love for "La La Land," strong showings from "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea," and the 20th nod for Donald Trump's least favorite actress, Meryl Streep.

But there were some notable snubs.

Annette Bening, best actress Bening gave one of the best performances of the year in Mike Mills' semi-autobiographical "20th Century Women," as a mother struggling to makes sense of her teenage son amid the general upheaval and malaise of 1979 in America. She's one of the best actors around and, amazingly, she's never won an Oscar. (Credit: Gunter Gampine) Bening gave one of the best performances of the year in Mike Mills' semi-autobiographical "20th Century Women," as a mother struggling to makes sense of her teenage son amid the general upheaval and malaise of 1979 in America. She's one of the best actors around and, amazingly, she's never won an Oscar. (Credit: Gunter Gampine)

'Finding Dory,' best animated feature Pixar has scored eight wins and 10 nominations since this category was introduced in 2001, so any year that they're left high and dry counts as a surprise. That's the case in 2017 with the "Finding Nemo" sequel. Disney, which owns Pixar, got plenty of love with nods for both "Zootopia" and "Moana," so the company is probably doing fine. (Credit: Disney / Pixar) Pixar has scored eight wins and 10 nominations since this category was introduced in 2001, so any year that they're left high and dry counts as a surprise. That's the case in 2017 with the "Finding Nemo" sequel. Disney, which owns Pixar, got plenty of love with nods for both "Zootopia" and "Moana," so the company is probably doing fine. (Credit: Disney / Pixar)

Amy Adams, best actress Adams does typically strong work in "Arrival," giving the sci-fi movie its texture by framing her character's extraordinary experiences at the front lines of an alien invasion in empathetic and grounded emotions. Like Bening, she's never won an Oscar despite multiple nominations in the past, and you have to believe her time will eventually come. (Credit: TNS) Adams does typically strong work in "Arrival," giving the sci-fi movie its texture by framing her character's extraordinary experiences at the front lines of an alien invasion in empathetic and grounded emotions. Like Bening, she's never won an Oscar despite multiple nominations in the past, and you have to believe her time will eventually come. (Credit: TNS)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Denzel Washington, best director He got a best actor nod for "Fences," but most experts expected to see him score added attention for his work behind the camera on the August Wilson adaptation. His presumed slot appears to have gone to Mel Gibson, once a pariah and apparently now firmly back in the Hollywood fold, for directing "Hacksaw Ridge." (Credit: Paramount Pictures / David Lee) He got a best actor nod for "Fences," but most experts expected to see him score added attention for his work behind the camera on the August Wilson adaptation. His presumed slot appears to have gone to Mel Gibson, once a pariah and apparently now firmly back in the Hollywood fold, for directing "Hacksaw Ridge." (Credit: Paramount Pictures / David Lee)