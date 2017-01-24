With the Academy Awards' nominees list comes the

With the Academy Awards' nominees list comes the snubs. Amy Adams, who has never won an Oscar, was denied a chance for her work in "Arrival." (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Comments

More like this

John Carroll Lynch, left, and Nick Offerman star John Carroll Lynch plays McDonald’s businessman in 'The Founder' Kylie Jenner announced an upcoming New York City Kylie Jenner teases new pop-up location in the city Stephen Colbert, set to host the 2017 Emmy Meet your Emmys host, Stephen Colbert

Comments