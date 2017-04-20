Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock were guests of President Trump Wednesday night and hung out with him in the Oval Office, TMZ reported.

On social media, Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, said it “was a great night at the White House” and thanked Trump for the invitation.

Nugent, a longtime Trump supporter, also posted on social media, saying that he dined with the president to “Make America Great Again.”

The three also posed in front of Hillary Clinton’s portrait.