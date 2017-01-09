With a Panorama lineup this hot, it’s easy to forget it’s still January.

The music festival, produced by the company behind Coachella, is coming back to NYC for its second annual three-day event. Oh, and it’s bringing the hottest names in hip-hop along with it. The performers slated to take to the stage were announced on Monday.

Among the can’t-miss artists: Solange, Frank Ocean, Solange, A Tribe Called Quest and MGMT.

The festival hits Randall’s Island Park on Friday, July 28 and ends on Sunday, July 30. Single-day passes, available Jan. 13, start at $99, while three-day general admission will set you back $282.

For the full list of more than 30 performers, visit panorama.nyc.

Vance Joy (July 28) The singer's hit "Riptide" will probably be stuck in your head after watching his feel-good indie set. (Credit: Getty Images / Graham Denholm) The singer's hit "Riptide" will probably be stuck in your head after watching his feel-good indie set. (Credit: Getty Images / Graham Denholm)

Solange (July 28) After her release of "A Seat at the Table," and a killer debut performance on "Saturday Night Live" late in 2016, Solange's festival set is sure to be stellar. (Credit: Getty Images for HBO / Maury Phillips) After her release of "A Seat at the Table," and a killer debut performance on "Saturday Night Live" late in 2016, Solange's festival set is sure to be stellar. (Credit: Getty Images for HBO / Maury Phillips)

Frank Ocean (July 28) The wait is (finally) over: After the much-anticipated release of "Blonde" in 2016, the ever-mysterious Frank Ocean is returning to the NYC stage, and we couldn't be more excited to see the musician back in action. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt) The wait is (finally) over: After the much-anticipated release of "Blonde" in 2016, the ever-mysterious Frank Ocean is returning to the NYC stage, and we couldn't be more excited to see the musician back in action. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

Future Islands (July 28) This band's energetic performances are perfect for the music festival scene. Be prepared to dance to Future Islands' most popular tune, "Seasons (Waiting on You)." (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe) This band's energetic performances are perfect for the music festival scene. Be prepared to dance to Future Islands' most popular tune, "Seasons (Waiting on You)." (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe)

Spoon (July 28) Spoon recently debuted new tracks to ring in the New Year, so expect fresh tunes at the rock band's set. (Credit: Getty Images for Firefly / Ilya S. Savenok) Spoon recently debuted new tracks to ring in the New Year, so expect fresh tunes at the rock band's set. (Credit: Getty Images for Firefly / Ilya S. Savenok)

Tyler the Creator (July 28) Known for his wild shows, Tyler the Creator is sure to make his Panorama appearance memorable. Fingers crossed members of the rapper's group Odd Future also take the stage. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Known for his wild shows, Tyler the Creator is sure to make his Panorama appearance memorable. Fingers crossed members of the rapper's group Odd Future also take the stage. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

MGMT (July 28) With new music rumors swirling, MGMT is hitting the festival circuit a decade after the release of "Oracular Spectacular." Prepare to dance to "Kids" and "Electric Feel" like it's 2007. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / David Mcnew) With new music rumors swirling, MGMT is hitting the festival circuit a decade after the release of "Oracular Spectacular." Prepare to dance to "Kids" and "Electric Feel" like it's 2007. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / David Mcnew)

Tame Impala (July 29) The psychedelic rock band performed hits from its album "Currents" last summer at Prospect Park Bandshell. Expect plenty of lights, dancing and -- of course -- great music. (Credit: Getty Images for FYF / Kevin Winter) The psychedelic rock band performed hits from its album "Currents" last summer at Prospect Park Bandshell. Expect plenty of lights, dancing and -- of course -- great music. (Credit: Getty Images for FYF / Kevin Winter)

Alt-J (July 29) Though this band hasn't released new tracks since "This Is All Yours" in 2014, headliner Alt-J is still hot on the festival circuit well into 2017, with hits like "Left Hand Free" that are still popular today. (Credit: Getty Images / Bertrand Guay) Though this band hasn't released new tracks since "This Is All Yours" in 2014, headliner Alt-J is still hot on the festival circuit well into 2017, with hits like "Left Hand Free" that are still popular today. (Credit: Getty Images / Bertrand Guay)

Nine Inch Nails (July 30) Rock out to hits and tracks from the band's latest album, "Not the Actual Events." (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Alfredo Estrella ) Rock out to hits and tracks from the band's latest album, "Not the Actual Events." (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Alfredo Estrella )

Glass Animals (July 30) If this indie rock band's sold out September performance at Terminal 5 is any indication of what's to come, you can bet it'll be packed with fans and tracks off "How to be a Human Being." (Credit: Getty Images / Karl Walter) If this indie rock band's sold out September performance at Terminal 5 is any indication of what's to come, you can bet it'll be packed with fans and tracks off "How to be a Human Being." (Credit: Getty Images / Karl Walter)