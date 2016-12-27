Jim Jarmusch's drama

Jim Jarmusch's drama "Paterson" stars Adam Driver as a poetry-writing bus driver who shares a name with his New Jersey hometown. (Credit: Bleecker Street / Mary Cybulsky)

Comments

More like this

Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig star ‘20th Century Women’ a powerful portrait of strong females 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died Avril Lavigne arrives at an event on Feb. Avril Lavigne plans new album for 2017

Comments