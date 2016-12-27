Nothing says Christmastime in New York quite like the Radio City Rockettes.

The Rockettes have been performing the annual Christmas Spectacular at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall since the 1930s. And next year, they'll take their signature high-kicks and dance routines to Washington, D.C., where they're slated to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Scroll through for photos of the Rockettes through the years.

Russell Markert, founder of the Rockettes, on Jan. 21, 1954, at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Newsday / Harvey Weber) Russell Markert, founder of the Rockettes, on Jan. 21, 1954, at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Newsday / Harvey Weber)

A Rockette walks the picket line outside Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 24, 1967. (Credit: Newsday / Joe Dombroski) A Rockette walks the picket line outside Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 24, 1967. (Credit: Newsday / Joe Dombroski)

Norman Beatty and his daughter Carol at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 8, 1985. Norman was a trumpeter in the orchestra; Carol was a Rockette. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia) Norman Beatty and his daughter Carol at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 8, 1985. Norman was a trumpeter in the orchestra; Carol was a Rockette. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia)

The Rockettes protest their exclusion from a Disney show outside Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 14, 1985. (Credit: Newsday / Richard Lee) The Rockettes protest their exclusion from a Disney show outside Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 14, 1985. (Credit: Newsday / Richard Lee)

State Sen. Leonard Stavisky gets hugs from some of the Rockettes on Feb.1, 1985. He had helped the dancers in their fight with Disney over appearing in the summer show at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia) State Sen. Leonard Stavisky gets hugs from some of the Rockettes on Feb.1, 1985. He had helped the dancers in their fight with Disney over appearing in the summer show at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia)

The Rockettes rehearse for the Christmas show on Nov. 11, 1987. (Credit: Newsday / Bruce Gilbert) The Rockettes rehearse for the Christmas show on Nov. 11, 1987. (Credit: Newsday / Bruce Gilbert)

Some of the Rockettes in Nutcracker garb in the grand foyer of Radio City on Nov. 11, 1987. (Credit: Newsday / Ari Mintz) Some of the Rockettes in Nutcracker garb in the grand foyer of Radio City on Nov. 11, 1987. (Credit: Newsday / Ari Mintz)

Some of the Rockettes rehearse for the Easter show at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 1990. (Credit: Newsday / Ken Spencer) Some of the Rockettes rehearse for the Easter show at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 1990. (Credit: Newsday / Ken Spencer)

The Rockettes perform at the Rainbow Room on June 22, 1990. (Credit: Newsday / Bruce Gilbert) The Rockettes perform at the Rainbow Room on June 22, 1990. (Credit: Newsday / Bruce Gilbert)

The Rockettes rehearse for the upcoming season of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Oct. 23, 2002. (Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez) The Rockettes rehearse for the upcoming season of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Oct. 23, 2002. (Credit: Newsday / Mayita Mendez)

Santa Claus and the Rockettes unveil a Christmas Spectacular-themed ice sculpture during a ribbon cutting ceremony under the Radio City Music Hall marquee in Manhattan on Aug. 13, 2013. (Credit: Newsday / Charles Eckert) Santa Claus and the Rockettes unveil a Christmas Spectacular-themed ice sculpture during a ribbon cutting ceremony under the Radio City Music Hall marquee in Manhattan on Aug. 13, 2013. (Credit: Newsday / Charles Eckert)

Santa Claus and the Rockettes pose for photographs with Christmas-inspired ice pops during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on Aug. 13, 2013. (Credit: Newsday / Charles Eckert) Santa Claus and the Rockettes pose for photographs with Christmas-inspired ice pops during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on Aug. 13, 2013. (Credit: Newsday / Charles Eckert)

The Rockettes perform at the 89th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals on Nov. 24, 2015. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) The Rockettes perform at the 89th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals on Nov. 24, 2015. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)