Janet Jackson was snubbed by the Rock and

Janet Jackson was snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- again. Above, Jackson performs on stage at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 5, 2011. (Credit: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse)

Comments

More like this

Katie Couric will rejoin Couric to co-host ‘Today’ for 1 week in Guthrie’s absence In 15 of the worst TV shows we watched in 2016 Mark Wahlberg's fictional Sgt. Tommy Saunders is believable Intense ‘Patriots Day’ depicts Boston bombings

Comments