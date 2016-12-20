A pair of ’90s superstars headline the 2017 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rapper Tupac Shakur and grunge rockers Pearl Jam will be joined by folk icon Joan Baez and bands Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes as inductees.

In addition, Nile Rodgers will be getting the Award for Musical Excellence.

The six performers will be honored at a celebration at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, which will be televised on HBO and on SiriusXM.

Tupac Shakur The East Harlem-born rapper, who was killed in 1996, has sold more than 75 million albums and influenced a generation of performers. Recommended listening: "Dear Mama," "California Love," "How Do U Want It" (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Pearl Jam The Seattle band was on the forefront of the grunge rock movement in the 1990s and has sold out stadiums across the country. Recommended listening: "Jeremy," "Better Man," "Daughter" (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Joan Baez The Staten Island-born folk singer has been performing for more than 55 years and has been a major proponent of civil and human rights. Recommended listening: "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," "Diamonds & Rust," "In the Quiet Morning" (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Electric Light Orchestra This British band followed in the sonic footsteps of The Beatles and featured visionary songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Lynne. Recommended listening: "Mr. Blue Sky," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Evil Woman" (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Journey The best-selling band turned out one of the most inescapable songs ever with "Don't Stop Believin'" and found renewed popularity in the 2000s when the tune was used on both "The Sopranos" and "Glee." Recommended listening: "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It" (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Yes The purveyors of progressive rock brought art rock to a new level in the 1970s before finding success in the pop world. Recommended listening: "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "I've Seen All Good People," "Roundabout" (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)