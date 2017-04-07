ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, in Brooklyn. (Credit: WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame / Kevin Kane) http://www.amny.com/entertainment/rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame-2017-tupac-journey-more-inducted-in-barclays-center-ceremony-1.13376689 Watch the ceremony on HBO on April 29 at 8 p.m. http://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.13379524.1491843597!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpg Comments Entertainment Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017: Tupac, Journey, more inducted in Barclays Center ceremony By amNY.com staff April 7, 2017 Tupac, Journey, Pearl Jam and other performers were honored at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7. Watch the ceremony on HBO on April 29 at 8 p.m. Alicia Keys performs a tribute to Tupac Shakur at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Jon Anderson of Yes speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Ross Valory of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE Inductee Jon Anderson of Yes performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Hip-hop artist T.I.at the 32nd Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Rapper Snoop Dogg at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Inductee Neal Schon performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductees Alex Lifeson, left, and Geddy Lee of Rush attend the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weis) ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE Inductee Trevor Rabin of Yes performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Recording artist T.I. performs during a tribute to 2017 inductee Tupac Shakur at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Arnel Pineda of Journey performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Jonathan Cain of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Recording artists YG, T.I. and Treach perform a tribute to 2017 inductee Tupac Shakur onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE Presenters Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush speak onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Steve Howe of Yes speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Steve Howe of Yes performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Presenter Geddy Lee of Rush speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Joan Baez, left, and presenter Jackson Browne onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Joan Baez performs with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Presenter, musician Jackson Browne speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Jeff Lynne of ELO speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Roger Coletti, Nik Carter and Erik Luftglass appear as SiriusXM broadcasts live interviews from The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Jason Kempin) Inductee Joan Baez speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Jeff Lynne of ELO, left, performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Jeff Lynne of ELO speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, in Brooklyn. (Credit: WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame / Kevin Kane) ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, in Brooklyn. (Credit: WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame / Kevin Kane) Presenter Dhani Harrison speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, in Brooklyn. (Credit: WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame / Kevin Kane) Presenter Dhani Harrison speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Inductee Jeff Lynne of ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. sign up More like this Mariah Carey launches label and sets new album The SummerStage full lineup is here Bill Nighy talks ‘Their Finest,’ Broadway and more Comments