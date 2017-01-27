Tupac Shakur will be inducted into the Rock

Tupac Shakur will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Tickets for the Barclays Center ceremony go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3. (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Comments

More like this

Ismenia Mendes, left, and Amelia Pedlow star in French farce ‘The Liar’ is, in truth, a delight Rosy Kehdi, left, and Hollie Fraser, of Books Books on the Subway distributes free tomes on trains ‘Waitress’ breaks even on Broadway

Comments