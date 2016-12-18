Ben Mendelsohn plays villain Orson Krennic in

Ben Mendelsohn plays villain Orson Krennic in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Credit: Jonathan Olley)

Comments

More like this

Katie Couric will rejoin Couric to co-host ‘Today’ for 1 week in Guthrie’s absence In 15 of the worst TV shows we watched in 2016 Mark Wahlberg's fictional Sgt. Tommy Saunders is believable Intense ‘Patriots Day’ depicts Boston bombings

Comments