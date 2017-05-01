"RuPaul's Drag Race" fanatics, get excited: DragCon is heading to New York City.

Mama Ru's weekend-long convention will be held on the East Coast for the first time ever on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The queen of all drag queens, RuPaul himself made the announcement Sunday evening during a keynote speech at the Los Angeles convention. DragCon's official Twitter account also confirmed the news.

"It’s officially HAPPENING, hunties! Get excited New York, New York!" the account tweeted on Sunday.

RuPaul's DragCon, which has taken place at the L.A. Convention Center for the past three years, features panels, booths and performances from popular queens. Buzzy panels of DragCon's past include a "What is Drag In Trump's America?" chat with the queens, and that time "RPDR" season 7 contestant Ginger Minj gave actor Jerry O'Connell a drag makeover.

Tickets will be available on May 12, according to the event's website.

A location for the convention has not yet been announced.