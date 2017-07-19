After more than a decade on “American Idol,” Ryan Seacrest thought he had heard it all. Then, a man serenaded him on the NYC subway.

The former “Idol” host tweeted a video of a man singing Ben E. King’s 1962 hit “Stand by Me” while he traveled downtown on Tuesday.

“Sometimes the best shows in NY are on the subway,” Seacrest tweeted alongside the nearly 40-second video.

Seacrest aired the clip on Wednesday’s “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” telling his co-host Kelly Ripa that he felt like he was the only one impressed by the man’s vocal abilities.

"There’s no one on the train even looking up at him,” Seacrest said. “He was not bad. I wish I had tickets to Hollywood to give him.”

Sometimes the best shows in ny are on the subway pic.twitter.com/kl49ikAz22 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 18, 2017

The performer appeared to be singing to Seacrest directly, but he wasn’t exactly using it as his “Idol” audition. Seacrest told Ripa the man didn’t appear to have any idea who he was. “No one on the train [did],” he said.

The 42-year-old radio and TV host and producer has been spending his time in the city since joining Ripa on “Live!” in May, but he has a ways to go before he arrives at seasoned New Yorker status.

His Twitter followers weren’t phased by the performer either, seeming to care more about the fact that Seacrest was riding the subway.

“Honestly surprised you take public transit,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m SHOCKED that you’re on the subway,” another replied.

Seacrest hosted “American Idol” between 2002 and 2016 until the series aired its finale last April. He announced on Thursday's "Live!" that he will return as host on ABC's reboot slated to premiere in 2018.