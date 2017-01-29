See photos from the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild awards, where the actors pick the winners.

While there's no host, all eyes will be on presenters including Brie Larson, the "Stranger Things" cast, Rashida Jones, Common, plus SAG nominees Octavia Spencer, Casey Affleck, Viggo Mortensen and more.

Check out photos from the red carpet to the winners as the SAG awards ceremony takes place Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show airs live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. New York time.

Actress Lily Tomlin accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award from actress/singer Dolly Parton during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actress Lily Tomlin accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award from actress/singer Dolly Parton during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Lily Tomlin accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Lily Tomlin accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Actor Bryan Cranston accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for 'All the Way' during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor Bryan Cranston accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for 'All the Way' during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Selenis Leyva, Diane Guerrero, and Jackie Cruz, co-winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for 'Orange Is the New Black', pose in the press room during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Elizabeth Rodriguez, Selenis Leyva, Diane Guerrero, and Jackie Cruz, co-winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for 'Orange Is the New Black', pose in the press room during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Actress Emma Stone accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'La La Land' during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actress Emma Stone accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'La La Land' during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Cast of "Orange Is the New Black" Actors Abigail Savage, left, James McMenamin, Emily Althaus, Alan Aisenberg, Kimiko Glenn, Samira Wiley, and Julie Lake, co-winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black," pose in the press room during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Abigail Savage, left, James McMenamin, Emily Althaus, Alan Aisenberg, Kimiko Glenn, Samira Wiley, and Julie Lake, co-winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black," pose in the press room during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Michelle Dockery and James Marsden Actors Michelle Dockery and James Marsden speak during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actors Michelle Dockery and James Marsden speak during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

William H. Macy William H. Macy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Shameless" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) William H. Macy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Shameless" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Kate Hudson Actress Kate Hudson speaks during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actress Kate Hudson speaks during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Mahershala Ali Mahershala Ali accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Moonlight" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Mahershala Ali accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Moonlight" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Viola Davis Viola Davis accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Fences" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Viola Davis accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Fences" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Veep" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Veep" during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Gina Rodriguez and John Legend Actress Gina Rodriguez and actor/singer John Legend speak onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actress Gina Rodriguez and actor/singer John Legend speak onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Ashton Kutcher Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne Actors Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actors Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Cast of "Stranger Things" Actors Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Shannon Purser, stars of the television series "Stranger Things," attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actors Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Shannon Purser, stars of the television series "Stranger Things," attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown of the hit Netflix science fiction series "Stranger Things" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Emma McIntyre) Millie Bobby Brown of the hit Netflix science fiction series "Stranger Things" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Emma McIntyre)

James Marsden Actor James Marsden attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actor James Marsden attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Sterling K. Brown Actor Sterling K. Brown, who played prosecutor Christopher Darden in "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Emma McIntyre) Actor Sterling K. Brown, who played prosecutor Christopher Darden in "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Emma McIntyre)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, left, attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, left, attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Miles Brown Actor Miles Brown of the television series "black-ish" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Miles Brown of the television series "black-ish" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Angela Sarafyan Actress Angela Sarafyan of the HBO series "Westworld" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actress Angela Sarafyan of the HBO series "Westworld" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Ariel Winter Actress Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditoriuml on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditoriuml on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Tituss Burgess Actor Tituss Burgess of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actor Tituss Burgess of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Sam Richardson LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Sam Richardson attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Sam Richardson attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Danielle Brooks Actress Danielle Brooks attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Danielle Brooks attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp Actors Caleb McLaughlin, left, and Noah Schnapp attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, left, and Noah Schnapp attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden Actress Ariel Winter and actor Levi Meaden attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actress Ariel Winter and actor Levi Meaden attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Judith Light Actress Judith Light attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actress Judith Light attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Annalise Basso Actress Annalise Basso attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Annalise Basso attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Michelle Dockery Actress Michelle Dockery attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Michelle Dockery attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Jackie Cruz Actress Jackie Cruz attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Jackie Cruz attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Cast of 'Stranger Things' From left, actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) From left, actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo attend the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Ariel Winter Actress Ariel Winter attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actress Ariel Winter attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Charissa Thompson Television personality Charissa Thompson attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Television personality Charissa Thompson attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Zuri Hall TV personality Zuri Hall attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) TV personality Zuri Hall attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Nancy O'Dell Television personality Nancy O'Dell attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Television personality Nancy O'Dell attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Renee Bargh TV personality Renee Bargh attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Renee Bargh attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)