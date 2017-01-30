Actors Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne showed opposition

Actors Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne showed opposition to Trump's immigration ban at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Comments

More like this

Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas 'Hamilton' is heading to Super Bowl LI Kylie Jenner announced an upcoming New York City Kylie Jenner pop-up coming to the city Mischa Barton attends The Cinema Society & Audi Reports: Mischa Barton hospitalized after cops called

Comments