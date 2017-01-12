HIGHLIGHTS Tonys returning to Radio City Music Hall in June

‘The Front Page’ recoups its costs

Sara Bareilles, who penned the score for the Broadway musical “Waitress,” is open to the possibility of one day taking over the lead role of Jenna (currently played by Jessie Mueller), the singer-songwriter said in an interview with AOL Build. But at the moment, Bareilles is busy working on a new album. Mueller will play her final performance in “Waitress” on March 26.

The Tony Awards will move back to Radio City Music Hall this year, taking place on June 11, 2017. The three-hour awards show will be broadcast live on CBS. Last year, the Tony Awards were held at the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side because of scheduling conflicts with the “New York Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.” Tony nominations will be announced on May 2.

Despite mixed reviews, the starry Broadway revival of the old-fashioned newspaper comedy “The Front Page” has recouped its $4.8 million capitalization costs, making it the first production of the season to achieve that rare financial feat. The show will play its final performance on Jan. 29. The large cast includes Nathan Lane, John Goodman, John Slattery, Robert Morse and Holland Taylor.

Tyne Daly to lead ‘Dear World’ revival

Tyne Daly will lead a new version of the rarely-seen Jerry Herman musical “Dear World” at the York Theatre Company, which will be produced as part of the company’s Musicals in Mufti series beginning Feb. 25. “Dear World” is based on the rarely-seen satire “The Madwoman of Chaillot,” about a countess who fights to protect Paris from greedy businessmen. The Mufti series will also include concert productions of “Milk and Honey” (Herman’s musical about tourists in Israel) and the biographical “Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill.”

McBrayer and Dratch are ‘Crazy for You’

Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) and Rachel Dratch will have small roles in the upcoming concert revival of the Gershwin musical comedy “Crazy for You,” which will play David Geffen Hall on Feb. 19. They join the previously announced Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes and Harry Groener. Susan Stroman, who choreographed the original Broadway production, is helming the production.

‘Sweeney’ will play Brooklyn Heights

“Sweeney Todd,” which is about to receive an off-Broadway revival built around a pie shop environment, will also be performed by Theater 2020 at the Gothic-style McKinney Chapel in Brooklyn Heights beginning Feb. 10. In recent years, the company has presented piano-only productions of “Candide” and “A Little Night Music.”

Colonial Theatre to be resuscitated by ATG

Not too long ago, there was a lot of uproar over a proposed plan by Emerson College to rebuild the interior of Boston’s Colonial Theatre, where many historic Broadway shows played their out-of-town tryouts. This week it was announced that the Ambassador Theatre Group (which has 47 theaters internationally) has entered into a 40-year lease with Emerson for the venue. The company is promising to invest several million dollars for repairs.

Spotted ...

Bill and Hillary Clinton at the final performance of “The Color Purple” ... Alan Cumming at “The Present” ... Kristen Wiig at “Oh, Hello.”