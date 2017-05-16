Seven years is enough for Olivia Pope and Associates.

“Scandal” will end after its seventh season, ABC announced Tuesday ahead of its 2017/2018 Upfronts.

The Shonda Rhimes-created drama followed the on-again, off-again relationship between Pope (Kerry Washington) and President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) since its 2012 premiere. Focused on political corruption, it squeezed in just enough murder and, well, scandal, before heading somewhat off track in the fourth season.

With the sixth season wrapping up Thursday, the cancellation leaves viewers to wonder what will come of Pope and her gladiators. Rhimes said figuring out how to bring the series to a close isn’t an easy task.

“Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away," Rhimes said in a statement. "But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our ‘Scandal’ family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”

“Scandal” is scheduled to air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. next season.