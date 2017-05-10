HIGHLIGHTS Official announcement to come next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes decided years ago when it would end

“Scandal” will wrap at the end of seven seasons, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, which has since been confirmed elsewhere. Per the trade, the formal announcement will be made at the “upfronts” next week.

The report is not a total surprise: “Scandal” is hardly the buzz magnet it was during its first three seasons (it is coming up on the end of six) even though ratings remain strong.

Moreover, Shonda Rhimes, show czar, told the Reporter in an interview before Season 4 that “I’ve already decided when ‘Scandal’ is ending. I think there’s only so much ‘Scandal’ you can tell satisfactorily. The Fitz-Liv thing can only be told so long and in such a way . . . I’ve already decided how long that is and what that’s going to be.”

At the time, the magazine said sources confirmed that it would in fact wrap at season 7.