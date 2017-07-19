On the heels of an unexpectedly controversial production of “Julius Caesar” (in which the title character was made to resemble Donald Trump), The Public Theater’s annual Shakespeare in the Park program is back in action. The second staging of the free summer series in Central Park is the romantic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with an impressive ensemble cast including Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein and Phylicia Rashad.

Of course, not everyone has the time or energy to wait in line in the morning to score free tickets. Luckily, a number of enterprising troupes (usually full of young actors working in informal settings with limited production values) also perform Shakespeare and other classical theater. These options are also free and performed outdoors around the city, but do not require tickets or even reservations. Here are some alternatives to Shakespeare in the Park.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKING LOT

The Drilling Company, which has performed Shakespeare in municipal parking lots on the Lower East Side for more than 20 years, is currently presenting the dark romance “All’s Well That Ends Well” and will follow that with the War of the Roses finale “Henry VI, Part 3.” Some seats and blankets are available. No one gets turned away. La Plaza at the Clemente Parking Lot, 114 Norfolk St., through Aug. 12. shakespeareintheparkinglot.com.

BRYANT PARK PRESENTS: SHAKESPEARE

You can also catch the Drilling Company at Bryant Park performing the masterful comedy “Twelfth Night” and the genre-defying “The Tempest” — assumedly not on the same nights that movies are being screened at the park as part of its annual film festival. Upper terrace, between 40th and 42nd streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. Through Sept. 9. bryantpark.org.

CLASSICAL THEATRE OF HARLEM

“All for one and one for all” is the new motto at uptown’s Marcus Garvey Park thanks to a family-friendly adaptation of the swashbuckling adventure and romance novel “The Three Musketeers.” Expect to see a lot of fight choreography. Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, enter the park at 124th Street and Fifth Avenue. Through July 30. cthnyc.org.

NEW YORK CLASSICAL THEATRE

Billing itself as “New York City’s only all-free professional theatre,” this itinerant company (which asks the audience to follow the cast around an expansive terrain) just finished a run of Sheridan’s neo-restoration English comedy “The Rivals” and will next present “Macbeth” at both Battery Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Rehearsals are also open to the general public. July 31-Aug. 27. newyorkclassical.org.

HUDSON WAREHOUSE

The company (which is in residence at Goddard Riverside’s Bernie Wohl Arts Center) is currently mounting the first part of a series of plays based on “The Three Musketeers” and will then move on to the war epic “Henry V.” North patio of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park, at West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Through Aug. 20. hudsonwarehouse.net.

HIP TO HIP SHAKESPEARE

Whereas similar companies may perform at just one or two outdoor locations, Hip to Hip will take “Henry IV, Part 1” and “Measure for Measure” to parks in all five boroughs, Jersey City and Southampton. Performances begin with a special preshow for kids. July 25-Aug. 20. hiptohip.org.