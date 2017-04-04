A who’s who of top actors are lined up to take part in this year’s Shakespeare in the Park performances.

The Public Theater revealed the cast lineups of its two plays, “Julius Caesar” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” on Tuesday. Both are set to hit the Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer.

“Julius Caesar,” to be directed by Oskar Eustis, will star Gregg Henry in the leading role. Other cast members include Corey Stoll, who will play Marcus Brutus, and John Douglas Thompson, who will play Caius Cassius.

Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Kristine Nielsen and De’Adre Aziza will star in the Lear deBessonet-directed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Julius Caesar” runs between May 23 and June 18, with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” running from July 11 to August 13.