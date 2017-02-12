"Saturday Night Live" notched its highest rating in six years thanks to the return of Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Alec Baldwin's record 17th outing as host. (Credit: Saturday Night Live via YouTube)

Comments

More like this

Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau dies at 76 Find out if Beyoncé wins album of the Watch the Grammys online with these live streams Tiffany Schwantes was among a group of advanced-stage Cancer patients hit NYFW runway

Comments