Spike Lee revealed in an Instagram post on

Spike Lee revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that, due to Chrisette Michele's upcoming Inauguration Day performance, the singer's song "Black Girl Magic" will not be featured in his upcoming Netflix project, "She's Gotta Have It." (Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain )

Comments

More like this

‘Oh, Hello’ being filmed, more theater news Billy Joel has extended his record-setting residency at Billy Joel extends MSG residency into June The covers to 'Rebirth' collections to seek out, from 'Batman' to 'The Flash'

Comments