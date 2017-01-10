"Star Wars: Episode VIII" director Rian Johnson revealed details about the next installment in the space epic. (Credit: Star Wars)

Comments

More like this

The Taylor Swift Experience, a museum dedicated to Taylor Swift museum in Manhattan features lyrics, piano, more Kyle MacLachlan, left, will reprise his role as 'Twin Peaks' reboot finally has a launch date Billy Joel and Stephen Colbert joked about the Billy Joel shares jokes, stories with Colbert

Comments