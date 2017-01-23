The future of the force got a little clearer Monday.

Disney revealed that the title for the next installment of the Star Wars saga is called “The Last Jedi.” Much of the plot has been kept under wraps, but director Rian Johnson has indicated that the series’ legendary Jedis Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and General Leia (Carrie Fisher) will play a major roles.

Fisher shot all of her scenes for the movie before her sudden death in December of a heart attack, Disney said at the time of her passing.

The Star Wars franchise also made the announcement on its social media pages, revealing the logo for the upcoming film.

"It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi," the account tweeted on Monday.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

New characters who were introduced in “The Force Awakens” -- Ray, Finn, Poe Dameron and Kylo Ren -- will also return.

The movie finished filming last year, before Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack, and will open in theaters on Dec. 15.