Stephen Colbert, set to host the 2017 Emmy

Stephen Colbert, set to host the 2017 Emmy Awards, is the most recent late night host to be tapped to host an awards show. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)

Comments

More like this

Juan Carlos Hernandez and Selenis Leyva star in ‘OITNB’ star Selenis Leyva takes the stage for ‘Hector’ From left, New York comedians Carrie Gravenson, Erin City-based comedians use Kickstarter to launch stand-up tour Ryley Walker is performing at Rough Trade on Ryley Walker: Guitarist and plucky songwriter

Comments