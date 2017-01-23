Continuing the trend of late-night hosts being tapped to helm awards shows, CBS announced that Stephen Colbert will hold our hands through this year's Emmys.

Jimmy Fallon headed up January's Golden Globes, and Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden are set for February’s Oscars and Grammys, respectively. By the time Colbert oversees the Emmys in September, we’ll be able to see which host truly rules the awards show ratings.

“We’re excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the PRIMETIME EMMYS,” Jack Sussman, a CBS Entertainment executive vice president, said in a statement.

The "Late Show" host will helm the 69th Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Will Colbert get political? Will he bring his alter-ego? Time will tell, but we know that he already has an extra-long Trump tie in his closet.