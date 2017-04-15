HIGHLIGHTS Colbert’s third book will be published Sept. 5

Simon & Schuster will release it in book and audio formats

Don’t tell anybody, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is turning his popular “Midnight Confessions” segment into a book.

Simon & Schuster will publish “Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions” in book and audio format on Sept. 5. The TV segment features the Catholic comedian — seen behind the screen of a confessional booth — making laughable admissions to the audience. “I take hotel shampoo bottles . . . when I’m not staying at a hotel,” goes one such confession.

The book will include Colbert’s favorites, along with ones that the audience has submitted via Twitter. “I wish I could say that all of these confessions were made up,” said Colbert in a statement released by Simon & Schuster.

Colbert’s earlier books — 2007’s “I Am America (And So Can You!)” and 2012’s “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren’t” — were bestsellers that played on his conservative “Daily Show” persona.