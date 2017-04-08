Journey (sort of) gave us the reunion we were hoping for on Friday.

Steve Perry joined the band onstage during the taping of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in Brooklyn on Friday, but he didn't perform. After leaving the band in 1987, Perry last performed with Journey in 1991.

Arnel Pineda, who has been the band's frontman since 2007, greeted Perry with open arms backstage at the ceremony.

"One the sweetest hug you can ever get from one of my heroes and silent mentors..it means the world to me..waited 35 years for this moment..thank you Almighty God," Pineda wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself hugging Perry.

Fans most likely did stop believin’ the band would ever reunite, especially after that 2001 “Behind the Music” special shed light on what really went down between the members. Or how it went down in Perry’s eyes, at least.

“I never really felt like I was part of the band. I know that’s difficult to see or even difficult to say, but I really always felt that I was the outside guy,” Perry said during the VH1 special.

According to reports, the remaining members of the band were open to the reunion.