It's almost that time again, for free shows under the sun.

The ever-popular SummerStage announced its full lineup for the 2017 season, including 150 music, dance and comedy acts at 15 local parks around across the five boroughs.

SummerStage kicks off on June 3 with a performance by R&B and gospel singers Mavis Staples and Toshi Reagon in Central Park.

The mix of free and ticketed events will give you an excuse to stay outside and enjoy the summer nights around the city. The shows will run through August.

For the full lineup of shows, head to citparksfoundation.org.

Here are some of the notable acts hitting the stage:

June:

June 3: Mavis Staples and Toshi Reagon at Central Park.

June 11: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

June 12: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series in Central Park. The series is also performing at Brooklyn Bridge Park on June 14, Staten Island's Clove Lakes Park on June 16, Crotona Park in The Bronx on June 17, Queens' Socrates Sculpture Park on June 23 and Manhattan's Jackie Robinson Park on June 24.

June 15: Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Central Park.

June 17: Laura Mvula, Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore and Blue Lab Beats will perform at Central Park as part of The Blue Note Jazz Festival.

June 21: Digable Planets at Coffey Park in The Bronx.

June 22: Margaret Gaspy at Coffey Park in The Bronx.

July:

July 2: DJ Premier and Friends at Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn.

July 7: Slick Rick The Ruler and GrandWizzard Theodore will perform at Queens' Springfield Park.

July 10: UCB All Stars featuring SNL's Sasheer Zamata in Central Park.

July 12: Ladies of Hip Hop dance performance at Queensbridge Park.

July 17: Yo La Tengo and Ultimate Painting at Central Park.

July 19: PJ Harvey at Central Park.

July 27: Regina Spektor at Central Park.

July 30: Rock Steady Crew's 40th anniversary show, featuring MC Lyte at Central Park.

July 31: All Time Low at Central Park.

August:

Aug. 6: Jadakiss at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

Aug. 9: Nuyorican Poets Cafe, featuring Staceyann Chin, Ntozake Shange and Sarah Kay at East River Park in Manhattan.

Aug. 10: The Revivalists and White Denim at Central Park

Aug. 16: "Lincoln Center at the Movies" featuring the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at Central Park.

Aug. 17: Step Afrika! at Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan.

Aug. 20: Def Poets reunion, featuring Ursula Rucker, Jessica Care Moore, Mums, Steve Colman and more, at Marcus Garvey Park.