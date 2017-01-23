Maybe you’re a big football fan. Maybe you don’t know the difference between first down and fourth down and just really want to see Lady Gaga perform at halftime. Either way, you need a way to stream Super Bowl LI online.

The New England Patriots are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Turn on one of these live streams to catch all of the action. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

FOX

You can only catch the game on TV on FOX. Watch the same live coverage online for free on your phone, tablet or computer at FOXSports.com. If you view the game via FOXSportsGo.com, you'll need a verified service provider login.

NFL Mobile

Verizon customers will be able to access the game via the NFL Mobile app with a verified login.

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass subscribers will be able to replay the action starting at midnight with a verified login.

Listen

If you’re on the go but still want to be tuned into the game, consider turning on a free radio broadcast. NFL Game Pass, Fox, Westwood One, SiriusXM and Entravision will be covering the Super Bowl live. You can also visit nfl.com for access to foreign language broadcasts.