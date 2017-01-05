HIGHLIGHTS Turner chief John Martin confirmed news at Consumer Electronics Show, report says

No date has been set for the show’s shift to a weekly

Conan O’Brien’s six-year run on TBS appears to be coming to an end — as least as a four-night a week late-night show. According to a post on The Wrap, the network plans to cut the program back to an hour a week, date to be determined.

The website cited an interview with Turner chief John Martin during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in which Turner confirmed the end of the regular weeknight show, but did not specify any timetable. A spokesperson for “Conan” could not be immediately reached.

Per the Wrap, Martin cited Samantha Bee’s success hosting a one-hour program on the network, and said a one-hour-per-week format would free up O’Brien to travel more often. Shows that originated from Cuba and South Korea in recent years have not only done well for both network and program but also offered a promotional point of departure from the rest of late night.

O’Brien joined TBS in the fall of 2010 after wrapping a “Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television” 30-city tour — an end-run around a legal roadblock set up by NBC after his ill-fated and short-lived run on “Tonight.”