The holidays aren't exactly the most wonderful time of the year for everyone. Sure, the food is great and presents are nice, but some people don't enjoy heading home to see their families.

Having to explain first to mom, then to grandma, then to grandpa why you're still single is far from anyone's definition of a good time, but it could be worse -- trust us.

From the Gallaghers to the Kardashians, these TV families will make spending the holidays with your own family look like a piece of pumpkin pie.

'Girls': The Horvaths The big problem with being a part of the the Horvath family: you'd have to deal with Hannah being your sibling. All of your accomplishments would probably be overshadowed by Hannah's incessant need for attention. Try coming home for the holidays to talk about your big promotion when Hannah shows up to dinner complaining about how her friend is dating her ex and her whole life is falling apart. (Credit: HBO)

'Scandal': The Popes Dinner with the Popes has always been pretty awkward -- even more so after Olivia found out Elijah is actually Rowan, aka the chief of B613 who orders her friends to be killed and controls the lives of her romantic interest. If you're down for pretending everything is fine (when it really isn't) then dinner at the Popes for the holidays wouldn't be too bad, just make sure to keep an eye out for any gun lasers, hidden surveillance systems and mothers who come back from the dead. (Credit: ABC)

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt': The Voorhees We can see it now: It's Christmas in the "Kimmy Schmidt" universe. Jacqueline is out trying to show up the other moms. Julian is nowhere to be found. Buckley and a depressed Xanthippe are left to spend their holiday with an overly festive Kimmy, who's dressed up like an elf and won't stop talking about her days working at the year-round Christmas store. (Credit: Netflix)

'The Middle': The Hecks Imagine being part of a family where it takes seven years for them to even give you a real seat at the dinner table, then talk to us about your own. The Hecks mean well but they're not exactly living a life that would make anyone envious. Frankie and Mike are too exhausted from simply living life to cook a meal for their kids or even clean the house. For the holidays, you better not be expecting a home-cooked meal. The chances of Frankie bringing home takeout and throwing her feet up in front of the TV are pretty high. (Credit: ABC)

‘Friends’: The Greens When Rachel left Barry at the altar, she wasn't just running away from her ex-fiancé. She left behind her spoiled sisters, too. We're down for a secret holiday gift swap with Christina Applegate and Reese Witherspoon -- but trying to do one with Amy and Jill Green would probably just end up with the two of them buying new skirts for themselves and forgetting to pick up gifts for anyone else. When Rachel left Barry at the altar, she wasn't just running away from her ex-fiancé. She left behind her spoiled sisters, too. We're down for a secret holiday gift swap with Christina Applegate and Reese Witherspoon -- but trying to do one with Amy and Jill Green would probably just end up with the two of them buying new skirts for themselves and forgetting to pick up gifts for anyone else.

'Gilmore Girls': The Gilmores No one despises spending time with family more than Lorelai Gilmore. A bribe was the only thing keeping her at (most) of those Friday night dinners. How much does Emily have to loan her daughter for her to come home for the holidays? (Credit: Netflix)

'Empire': The Lyons When control of a successful music company -- which just so happens to be the family business -- is at stake, people get a bit testy and relationships are strained. A typical year for the Lyon family involves manipulation, jealousy and jail time, so we'll assume a holiday dinner with them would, too. (Credit: Fox / Chuck Hodes)

'Shameless': The Gallaghers The Gallaghers are the textbook definition of dysfunctional. Actually, their level of crazy probably re-defined the definition and their freeloading father is to blame. If Frank isn't passed out under the train tracks, he's plotting ways to steal from his family and friends and conspiring to bring Debbie and Carl down with him. We got a glimpse into a Gallagher holiday in the second season's promo video and it was surprisingly chummy -- the gang got together (at the bar) to sing a Christmas carol (about alcoholism). (Credit: Showtime)

'The Originals': The Mikaelsons Sure, hanging out with a family of vampires would be cool, if you were a diehard "Twilight" fan who reveled in the release of this "Vampire Diaries" spinoff. But this isn't just any vampire family -- this is a family of the original, founding members of the vampire community, a group of the most vicious and vile of their kind. Siblings Elijah, Niklaus and Rebekah have been taking turns killing (and then resurrecting) each other for centuries. There's a 99% chance you wouldn't make it out alive if you spent the holidays with the Mikaelsons. (Credit: The CW)

'Gossip Girl': The Waldorfs It might be incredibly beautiful to spend the holidays in Blair Waldorf's Upper East Side penthouse, but it would be incredibly lonely, too. Blair's various relationship issues ultimately stem from her poor relationship with her mother. She's left home alone with the help more often than not. She's dying for her mother's attention and approval, but often gets outshined by Serena. The holidays would be no different. (Credit: KC Bailey / The CW )

'Revenge': The Graysons Just be thankful Victoria Grayson isn't your mother. She's the thorn in everyone's sides ... the one holding the knife when it slips into her own friends and family's backs (sometimes literally). She kept the identity of her daughter's biological father from her for years, sending her into a downward spiral that nearly drove her to suicide. Really, though, that's just the tip of the iceberg for this Hamptons villain. With a woman like that being the matriarch of the family, the holidays aren't too warm and fuzzy. (Credit: ABC)

'Game of Thrones': The Lannisters and beyond When you drill really far down and unravel the complex relationships, family drama is the root of "Game of Thrones." Between incest, violence and rivalry, hardly any sibling relationship on the show is average. If the Lannisters were your bloodline, you'd probably opt to spend the holidays with your in-laws instead. (Credit: HBO)

'Keeping Up': The Kardashians When image, fame, social media and emojis are held at an utmost importance, is there even any room left for family values? The Kardashians pride themselves on being a close-knit bunch, but unless your idea of a good time involves helping your sisters update their Snapchat stories for hours on end, you probably wouldn't want to be a part of this group. (Credit: Getty Images)

'Mad Men': The Drapers Every family has their secrets, but finding out your dad stole someone's identity and isn't even technically a Draper doesn't happen every day (hopefully). Merry Christmas: Your whole life has been a lie. (Credit: AMC / Justina Mintz)

'Orange is the New Black': The Chapmans Piper wouldn't have been able to pull off her panty-smuggling scheme at Litchfield without her brother -- talk about having your sister's back. But how great of a sister could Piper really be if she drags her family into her illegal plan, while already in prison herself? (Credit: JoJo Whilden)

'The O.C.': The Atwoods Though Ryan doesn't live with his family permanently in "The O.C.," we get just enough of a glimpse into his troubled past with his brother Trey in the picture. In the very first episode, Ryan gets arrested after helping Trey steal a car. The scenes that do involve Ryan's mom, Dawn, and her boyfriend, also involve violence, drugs and alcohol. (Credit: Getty Images )

'The Royals': The royal family Sibling rivalry is common, but throw in a throne and crown and things are bound to get very, very messy. Someone killed King Cyrus, and without giving away any spoilers, Princess Eleanor and Prince Liam spend entirely too long wondering if their own uncle is to blame, making family dinners rather uncomfortable. (Credit: E! / Frank W. Ockenfels 3)

'Grounded for Life': The Finnertys How to recreate an average weekday for the Finnertys: Take Lily throwing a fit and Jimmy and Henry fighting, then throw in Grandpa Walt, Uncle Eddie, a stolen car and an angry nun. (Credit: FOX)

‘That ‘70s Show’: The Foremans Oh, you didn't want a plateful of threats and deliberate put-downs with your pot roast? Too bad -- that's a dinner with Red Foreman. (Credit: FOX via Netflix) Oh, you didn't want a plateful of threats and deliberate put-downs with your pot roast? Too bad -- that's a dinner with Red Foreman. (Credit: FOX via Netflix)