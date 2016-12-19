ABC is offering a spin on fantasy football for fans of “The Bachelor.”

The network announced Monday that it has launched The Bachelor Fantasy League on ABC.com/BFL and on the ESPN Fantasy App. Players attempt to predict the top four bachelorettes to make it to the hometown-dates portion of the TV dating competition.

Points are earned for correct predictions, with each point an entry into a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, plus tickets to Disneyland and other prizes.

The new season of “The Bachelor,” starring Nick Viall, premieres Jan. 2.