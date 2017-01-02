The best animated films speak to adults and children. The highest-grossing ones, well, a lot of them do the same, going for mass appeal by offering alternative jokes and interpretations for kids and parents. Of course, some of these are just plain turn-off-your brain fun, a winning box office formula no matter who the target audience is.

Here are the highest-grossing animated films worldwide per Box Office Mojo. (With an asterisk: The list only tracks films released post-1980.)

'Shrek the Third': No. 12 Shrek faces the next phase in life with Princess Fiona: parenthood. The animation had evolved to slick heights by 2007, and the star-studded voice cast includes some comic greats as John Cleese and Eric Idle. Gross to date: $322,719,944 (Credit: Dreamworks Animation) Shrek faces the next phase in life with Princess Fiona: parenthood. The animation had evolved to slick heights by 2007, and the star-studded voice cast includes some comic greats as John Cleese and Eric Idle. Gross to date: $322,719,944 (Credit: Dreamworks Animation)

'Minions': No. 11 So many questions about the minions were answered in 2015, including: Could they carry a film? "Gru, who?" they reponded. We think. It sounded more like Pootie Tang saying "wa day tay" on helium. Gross: $336,045,770 (Credit: Netflix) So many questions about the minions were answered in 2015, including: Could they carry a film? "Gru, who?" they reponded. We think. It sounded more like Pootie Tang saying "wa day tay" on helium. Gross: $336,045,770 (Credit: Netflix)

'Zootopia': No. 10 One of three 2016 films to crack the top 10, "Zootoopia" offers proof that we love a buddy movie, especially when one's a rabbit-cop, the other a fox-con artist. Gross: $341,268,248 (Credit: Disney) One of three 2016 films to crack the top 10, "Zootoopia" offers proof that we love a buddy movie, especially when one's a rabbit-cop, the other a fox-con artist. Gross: $341,268,248 (Credit: Disney)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

'Inside Out': No. 9 Critics loved it -- with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating -- as did The Academy, which gave "Inside Out" the best animated Oscar in 2015. Gross: $356,461,711 (Credit: Pixar) Critics loved it -- with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating -- as did The Academy, which gave "Inside Out" the best animated Oscar in 2015. Gross: $356,461,711 (Credit: Pixar)

'Despicable Me 2': No. 8 We loved the minions in first "Despicable Me," so of course they got more onscreen action in the 2013 sequel. And they were happy to support Gru (Steve Carrell) as he pursued Lucy (Kristen Wiig). Gross: $368,061,265 (Credit: Universal Pictures / Illumination Entertainment) We loved the minions in first "Despicable Me," so of course they got more onscreen action in the 2013 sequel. And they were happy to support Gru (Steve Carrell) as he pursued Lucy (Kristen Wiig). Gross: $368,061,265 (Credit: Universal Pictures / Illumination Entertainment)

'The Secret Life of Pets': No. 7 Released in April 2016, this NYC-set adventure follows a pampered pooch (voiced by Louis C.K.) who needs to find a way to deal with a new canine roommate (Eric Stonestreet). Gross: $368,384,330 (Credit: Illumination Entertainment) Released in April 2016, this NYC-set adventure follows a pampered pooch (voiced by Louis C.K.) who needs to find a way to deal with a new canine roommate (Eric Stonestreet). Gross: $368,384,330 (Credit: Illumination Entertainment)

'Finding Nemo': No. 6 We'll see how its much-hyped sequel, "Finding Dory," does upon its June 17 release, but the 2003 version of a lost little fish's journey home was a classic Pixar home run. Gross: $380,843,261 (Credit: Pixar) We'll see how its much-hyped sequel, "Finding Dory," does upon its June 17 release, but the 2003 version of a lost little fish's journey home was a classic Pixar home run. Gross: $380,843,261 (Credit: Pixar)

'Frozen': No. 5 Even if you haven't seen it, you still can't "Let it Go." This 2013 girl power film, with lead Anna voiced by Kristen Bell, belongs to Gen Z. Gross: $400,738,009 (Credit: Disney) Even if you haven't seen it, you still can't "Let it Go." This 2013 girl power film, with lead Anna voiced by Kristen Bell, belongs to Gen Z. Gross: $400,738,009 (Credit: Disney)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

'Toy Story 3': No. 4 It's the rare third film in a franchise that hits the biggest, but the Oscar-winning "Toy Story 3," with its adult themes of loss and nostalgia, struck the right box office chords. (The 2010 film's 3D helped too.) Gross: $415,004,880 (Credit: Disney / Pixar) It's the rare third film in a franchise that hits the biggest, but the Oscar-winning "Toy Story 3," with its adult themes of loss and nostalgia, struck the right box office chords. (The 2010 film's 3D helped too.) Gross: $415,004,880 (Credit: Disney / Pixar)

'The Lion King': No. 3 If only "The Lion King" could count Broadway ticket sales in its tally. The 1994 film weened many a musical Millenial, who may not even know why "Can You Feel the Love" occasionally pops into their brains. Gross: $422,783,777 (Credit: Disney ) If only "The Lion King" could count Broadway ticket sales in its tally. The 1994 film weened many a musical Millenial, who may not even know why "Can You Feel the Love" occasionally pops into their brains. Gross: $422,783,777 (Credit: Disney )

'Shrek 2': No. 2 Usually it's the buildup to a romance we all love. But while the 2004 "Shrek" sequel finds the title character and Princess Fiona already coupled, the post-honeymoon film get the distinction of being the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Antonio Banderas joined the voice crew as Puss in Boots, along with the original cast of Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz (Fiona). Gross: $441,226,247 (Credit: DreamWorks Pictures) Usually it's the buildup to a romance we all love. But while the 2004 "Shrek" sequel finds the title character and Princess Fiona already coupled, the post-honeymoon film get the distinction of being the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Antonio Banderas joined the voice crew as Puss in Boots, along with the original cast of Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz (Fiona). Gross: $441,226,247 (Credit: DreamWorks Pictures)