Mariah Carey will perform in Times Square right before the ball drops on New Year's Eve. The singer is the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” headliner.

“Ring in 2017 with me on @NYRE where I will be performing moments before the ball drops! #RockinEve #festive #moments #NYC,” she tweeted.

See who else is slated to perform.

Thomas Rhett Performing "Rockin' Eve" is a pretty good way to kick off the new year for Thomas Rhett, who heads off on his Home Team tour in early 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero) Performing "Rockin' Eve" is a pretty good way to kick off the new year for Thomas Rhett, who heads off on his Home Team tour in early 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero)

Gloria Estefan Gloria Estefan is sure to get all of the Times Square revelers moving when she takes to the stage with the cast of her Broadway musical, "On Your Feet!" (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Gloria Estefan is sure to get all of the Times Square revelers moving when she takes to the stage with the cast of her Broadway musical, "On Your Feet!" (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

DNCE Will the giant cake from the "Cake by the Ocean" music video fit on the Times Square stage? We'll see. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Emmanuel Dunad) Will the giant cake from the "Cake by the Ocean" music video fit on the Times Square stage? We'll see. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Emmanuel Dunad)

