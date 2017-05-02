In a year without a juggernaut like “Hamilton” leading the pack, it was generally assumed that the Tony nominations would be evenly spread out among the many new plays and musicals that opened on Broadway this season. Whether that actually occurred depends on whether you see the glass half full or half empty -- and also how the shows you were personally rooting for fared.

In total, no less than 25 shows were recognized by the Tony nominators -- and that’s not including a special award earned by “The Encounter” for its sound design. However, when you consider the number of shows that were either completely snubbed or shut out of the major categories, a very different picture emerges.

Shows that received no nominations at all included (but were not limited to) “A Bronx Tale,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Oh, Hello,” “Amélie,” “Cats,” “Significant Other,” “Paramour” and “In Transit.” The empty showing by “A Bronx Tale” (which received generally positive reviews) is especially unusual.

“Sunday in the Park with George” also received no nominations, but that came as no surprise. The producers of the limited run revival outed out of awards consideration in advance, which allowed them to save money by not extending complimentary tickets to hundreds of awards voters.

“Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hello, Dolly!” were expected to receive a lot of nominations, but it was a shock to see “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” amass 12 nominations, the highest number of any musical or play, which greatly contributed to the lopsided results. The new musicals “Bandstand” and “Anastasia” (which both opened last week) fared poorly.

In terms of new plays, “Sweat,” which recently won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, received just three nominations, less than half the number of nominations earned by “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Oslo.”

It is not unusual for some shows to post closing notices after the nominations are announced, but “A Bronx Tale,” “Anastasia” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” are currently doing great business. That being said, the fates of “Amélie,” “Bandstand” and the British farce “The Play That Goes Wrong” may be in serious jeopardy.