Robert De Niro makes a lot of (pretty bad) movies these days, but there's nothing one of the greatest actors of all time could do to diminish his remarkable legacy.

The Film Society of Lincoln Center is honoring the icon with its Chaplin Award next month and celebrating his career with a retrospective from April 12 to 29. So, if you're tired of the "Dirty Grandpas" and "Little Fockers" of the world and want to remember the good old days, watch our picks for the 10 best movies of his distinguished career.

Many of them are playing on the big screen at Lincoln Center, and they're all readily available for streaming purposes.