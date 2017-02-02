The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival is going to open with some powerhouse performances.

In celebration of the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives," a documentary about the legendary music producer. Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Earth, Wind & Fire and more artists will take the stage for a live performance, the festival announced on Thursday.

The New York-based film festival, going into its 16th year, will host its opening night at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, with the film screening and concert.

The Chris Perkel documentary explores the influence of Davis, a Brooklyn native, on the music industry. Davis has helped dozens of artists rise to fame, from Franklin to Billy Joel, Whitney Houston to Alicia Keys. The film is based off of Davis' autobiography, "The Man With the Golden Ears."

Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 19 to April 30. The rest of the Tribeca lineup is expected to be announced in March.