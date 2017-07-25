It seems President Donald Trump has had enough of Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter comments.

Teigen, on Tuesday, joined a list of several celebrities, reporters and organizations who say they’ve been blocked from Trump’s Twitter page.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the last straw,” John Legend’s wife wrote. She tweeted a photo of Trump’s page that reads, “You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump’s tweets.”

Teigen, who isn’t exactly shy when it comes to sharing what’s on her mind on social media, believes her response to a tweet the president sent on Sunday is what caused her to get the boot from his page.

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump’s tweet read.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

At one point between telling the president he’s disliked and Tuesday morning, she was removed from the page.

But it shouldn’t really come as a shock to Teigen. Actress Rosie O’Donnell says she was blocked on Sunday, joining the ranks of author Stephen King who got cut in June and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” writer Bess Kalb and actress Marina Sirtis, removed in May.

Plus, Teigen herself admits she’s been trolling the president even before he took office. In 2011, she called Trump a “joke,” and said she could smell “psychotic and racist” at a Starbucks inside a Trump-owned building. Last month, she told him to “grow the [expletive] up” after tweeting about the “failing” New York Times.